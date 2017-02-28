County's mayor opens the door to a go...

County's mayor opens the door to a gold rush downtown

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Miami Today

A new 40-page memo from county Mayor Carlos Gimenez opens the doors to a development gold rush in downtown Miami. It suggests the county could package nine of its sites so someone could develop 13.5 million to 18.9 million square feet smack in the core of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I left everything behind and moved to Miami to ... 7 hr We Just Dont care 4
Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10) 11 hr Sundance 54
the cosmic comedy show original 22 hr scottaharrold 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... 22 hr CBC Gey Agenda Lu... 9
Meet Adam the Macho Lifeguard at The Round Tabl... 22 hr Clam Chowder a Risk 4
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... Tue xxx 6
yin katz Feb 26 yin katz 3
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC