Celebrity fashion advice for Miami students: Say yes to the prom dress ... and the tux
Alejandra Arrazcaeta, a student at Homestead Senior High School, models a dress she picked during the TLC's Say Yes to the Prom event. Volunteer Janet Bohigas, left, helps Alejandra Arrazcaeta, a student at Homestead Senior High School, choose some jewelry during the prom fashion event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I left everything behind and moved to Miami to ...
|1 hr
|We Just Dont care
|4
|Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Sundance
|54
|the cosmic comedy show original
|16 hr
|scottaharrold
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|16 hr
|CBC Gey Agenda Lu...
|9
|Meet Adam the Macho Lifeguard at The Round Tabl...
|16 hr
|Clam Chowder a Risk
|4
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|23 hr
|xxx
|6
|yin katz
|Feb 26
|yin katz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC