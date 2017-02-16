Can Presidentsa Day weekend boost the tourism industry?

Stefano Bonopaladino wipes down the 43ft and 1400hp "Tech Midnight Express" Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, as vendors prepare for this year's $ 3 billion, 1,100 exhibitors, and more than 1 million sq. feet of exhibition space at Miami International Boat Show inside the Miami Marine Stadium, which starts Thursday, Feb. 16 and goes through the President Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.