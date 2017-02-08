Cake Thai and Myumi Will Open at the Citadel in Little Haiti
As work slowly trudges along at the Citadel, a sprawling Little Haiti food hall and boutique center being developed by Conway Commercial Real Estate, a handful of the dining options have begun to solidify. Owners of Myumi , the beloved omakase food truck long stationed in Wynwood Yard, will take up in the 10,000-square-foot food hall, as well as a smaller outpost of Phuket Thongsodchareondee's Cake Thai , which late last year opened its second outpost in Wynwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
