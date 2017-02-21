Brightline temporarily drops request to close Little Haiti railroad crossing
A controversial plan to open a new railroad crossing outside the Design District and close another in Little Haiti has been dropped, at least temporarily. On Thursday, the Florida East Coast Railway withdrew an application to close the crossing where its tracks pass over 59th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I left everything behind and moved to Miami to ...
|8 hr
|S Spielberg
|2
|CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI !
|20 hr
|Pablo
|3
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|Thu
|trump bad for pre...
|2
|Mother gang-raped while her 4-year-old son was ...
|Thu
|WHITE DOPERs
|2
|No sanctuary for illegal immigrants in Miami
|Thu
|TRUMP a FRUIT
|24
|Check the latest edm events in Miami
|Thu
|305edm
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Joelsdabest
|20
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC