Brickell getting unique mixed-use development near I-95
Work may begin soon on a unique mixed-use development in the shadow of I-95. Called Megacenter Brickell, the project plans to combine multi-family apartments with office, retail, self-storage and parking on a high-profile site where the Brickell area meets East Little Havana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|1 hr
|lol
|18
|burger king is not for families
|21 hr
|him
|3
|Alexis Say
|Wed
|Helping search
|2
|A Retirement Celebration (Dec '14)
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|23
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|dont go to burger king
|Feb 14
|him
|1
|boycott burger king
|Feb 14
|him
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC