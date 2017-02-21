Body found in car at Miami airport lot

Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a man unresponsive in a car parked at 4000 NW 26th St., a lot between two buildings. Police identified the body as that of Juan Alberto Miraldo, 48. Many smaller rental car companies work out of the buildings around and across from that parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.