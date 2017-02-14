Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill Opens i...

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill Opens in Miami Beach

The exuberant Japanese greeting, meaning "welcome," sets up the evening at Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill , the traditional Japanese eatery situated poolside at the newly minted Plymouth Miami Beach Hotel . Brothers Bruce and Eric Bromberg's newest venue in their famed Blue Ribbon lineup concentrates on authentic Japanese cuisine that's understated yet spirited.

