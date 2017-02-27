Best Picture Winner Moonlight Is a Wi...

Best Picture Winner Moonlight Is a Window Into Florida's Past

8 hrs ago Read more: Time

After all, Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali wasn't the only supporting character needed to make the film work: Liberty City, one of Miami's black and impoverished neighborhoods, is another protagonist in the This treatment of Miami has been a long time coming. For decades, audiences have had a fairly myopic and often cartoonish view of life in the city, exemplified by crime-focused stories like 1983's , highlighted the city's glitz and glamor to the detriment, if not entire erasure, of the multidimensional worlds of those living in the city's margins.

