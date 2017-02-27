Best Picture Winner Moonlight Is a Window Into Florida's Past
After all, Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali wasn't the only supporting character needed to make the film work: Liberty City, one of Miami's black and impoverished neighborhoods, is another protagonist in the This treatment of Miami has been a long time coming. For decades, audiences have had a fairly myopic and often cartoonish view of life in the city, exemplified by crime-focused stories like 1983's , highlighted the city's glitz and glamor to the detriment, if not entire erasure, of the multidimensional worlds of those living in the city's margins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|27 min
|john-boy
|7
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|3 hr
|xxx
|6
|Meet Adam the Macho Lifeguard at The Round Tabl...
|4 hr
|BigBill
|2
|Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10)
|Sun
|xxx
|50
|yin katz
|Sun
|yin katz
|3
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|Feb 25
|WHITE SUPREMACIST...
|3
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|Feb 25
|WHITE SUPREMACIST...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC