Anti-Trump demonstrators finding wealth of options in once-apathetic Miami It's become hard to keep track of all the groups that have formed to oppose the president. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lwE6H1 Demonstrators attend the rally at the Women's March at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on Jan. 21, 2017 in Miami, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.