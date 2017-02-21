A poet brought art museum lovers to t...

A poet brought art museum lovers to their feet. See how Aja Monet did it.

15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami's PA©rez Art Museum Miami focuses on visual arts. But it was Aja Monet's performance of her poems "My Mother was a Freedom Fighter" and "This is Black Joy" that left the crowd of 700 cheering.

