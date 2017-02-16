A passion of Trumpa s new Labor secre...

A passion of Trumpa s new Labor secretary pick: Trafficking a is evil. It is hideous.a

9 hrs ago

From the archive: Alexander Acosta, the FIU law dean and the former U.S. attorney from Miami, was tapped Thursday to lead the U.S. Labor Department. Here is a June 2004 story from the Miami Herald archives about Acosta, when he led the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and targeted human trafficking.

