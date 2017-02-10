a Moonlighta block party, Coral Orgy among the 2017 Borscht Film Festival highlights
A "Moonlight" block party timed to the Oscars, a Viking funeral in the Everglades, a Jet Ski parade and an interactive audio-visual installation taking over the entire New World Center are among the highlights of the lineup for Borscht Diez , the 10th edition of the unpredictable celebration of arts in Miami by the Borscht Corp . collective.
