a Moonlighta block party, Coral Orgy among the 2017 Borscht Film Festival highlights

A "Moonlight" block party timed to the Oscars, a Viking funeral in the Everglades, a Jet Ski parade and an interactive audio-visual installation taking over the entire New World Center are among the highlights of the lineup for Borscht Diez , the 10th edition of the unpredictable celebration of arts in Miami by the Borscht Corp . collective.

