A man just wanted to deal with his car trouble. He wound up shot dead
Stopping for car trouble in East Little Havana ended in a violent death for a driver, Miami police said Sunday. Arriving at Northwest Fourth Street and 10th Avenue around 7:25 p.m. Saturday, police found a 40-year-old male unconscious with gunshot wounds to the chest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama pooped on Cuban's face
|5 hr
|Miamense
|1
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|9 hr
|Dirk off
|6
|Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v...
|10 hr
|PULTE
|7
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|14 hr
|IfUGotUmSmokEm
|8
|A Retirement Celebration (Dec '14)
|14 hr
|Conchita Coscina ...
|22
|Women Protesters
|17 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Cocaine built Miami
|Sat
|Castillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC