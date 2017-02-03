A man just wanted to deal with his ca...

A man just wanted to deal with his car trouble. He wound up shot dead

14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Stopping for car trouble in East Little Havana ended in a violent death for a driver, Miami police said Sunday. Arriving at Northwest Fourth Street and 10th Avenue around 7:25 p.m. Saturday, police found a 40-year-old male unconscious with gunshot wounds to the chest.

