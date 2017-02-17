A look at Cocoplum, an enduring Miami...

A look at Cocoplum, an enduring Miami neighborhood

At the meeting point of Sunset Drive, Cocoplum Road, Le Jeune Road and Old Cutler Road, you will find Miami's Cocoplum Circle: a rounded intersection highlighted by beautiful landscaping and a sparkling canal that bisects two waterfront parks. Almost equidistant to Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and South Miami, the Cocoplum neighborhood has for many decades been one of Miami's most desirable places to live, offering quick access to the airport, highways, downtown Miami and Miami Beach.

