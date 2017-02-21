a Fannya s Journeya protagonist leads...

a Fannya s Journeya protagonist leads Holocaust survivor to Miami high schools

Fanny Ben Ami on Feb. 14 tells students at International Studies Charter High School in Little Havana her experiences as a Jewish child escaping the Nazi regime during World War II. Fanny Ben Ami on Feb. 14 at International Studies Charter High School in Little Havana signs the poster of the movie, 'Fanny's Journey,' which is based on her life Fanny Ben Ami on Feb. 14 with FrA©dA©ric FA©vrier, a teacher at International Studies Charter High School in Little Havana.

