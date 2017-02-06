A Cuban-American Miamian Created Vira...

A Cuban-American Miamian Created Viral Cover of Trump Beheading Lady Liberty

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

That's normally an odd question in Miami, which is not exactly bursting with subscriptions to Germany's favorite weekly news magazine. But thanks to a brutal cover illustration of Donald Trump holding holding the bloodied, severed head of Lady Liberty, everyone is talking about this week's edition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v... 7 hr Cfnm 8
ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD on the BEACH ! 9 hr Life saver 4
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 10 hr Jason 8
ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD - The LEGEND BEGINS ! 12 hr Darn Old Schwartz... 2
News Attorney Milton Ferrell Jr. dies of mesothelioma (Nov '08) 12 hr Nha Trang Vietnam 5
Women Protesters 12 hr The Brooklyn Dodger 3
Obama pooped on Cuban's face 12 hr Old Millennium Tramp 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC