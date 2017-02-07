A bromeliad brouhaha in Miami-Dade as commissioners wilt at targeting buggy plant in Zika fight
Miami-Dade has spent a year warning about the Zika risks caused by bromeliad plants, whose colorful leaves form mini wells where mosquitoes love to breed. But on Tuesday, commissioners balked at limiting bromeliads in county landscaping as local farmers objected to the plants being stigmatized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2,700 Rescues Parade June 2011 (Jun '11)
|56 min
|ADAM FANBOY in CA...
|230
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD on the BEACH !
|6 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
|Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v...
|Mon
|Cfnm
|8
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Mon
|Jason
|8
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD - The LEGEND BEGINS !
|Mon
|Darn Old Schwartz...
|2
|Attorney Milton Ferrell Jr. dies of mesothelioma (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Nha Trang Vietnam
|5
|Women Protesters
|Mon
|The Brooklyn Dodger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC