A beautiful day on Sunny Isles Beach
Chris Carey was walking around the neighborhood, Gables by the Sea in Miami, Florida , when he noticed a crocodile chomping on a dead dog in the water. Carey said the golden retriever wasn't the first pet to be devoured by the local reptiles in recent weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|4 hr
|Manny
|5
|Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10)
|Sun
|xxx
|50
|yin katz
|Sun
|yin katz
|3
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Feb 25
|Moses Keisterbalm...
|6
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|Feb 25
|WHITE SUPREMACIST...
|3
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|Feb 25
|WHITE SUPREMACIST...
|5
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Feb 25
|BIFF TRUMP the Movie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC