A beautiful day on Sunny Isles Beach

A beautiful day on Sunny Isles Beach

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Chris Carey was walking around the neighborhood, Gables by the Sea in Miami, Florida , when he noticed a crocodile chomping on a dead dog in the water. Carey said the golden retriever wasn't the first pet to be devoured by the local reptiles in recent weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... 4 hr Manny 5
Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10) Sun xxx 50
yin katz Sun yin katz 3
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Feb 25 Moses Keisterbalm... 6
DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY ! Feb 25 WHITE SUPREMACIST... 3
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP Feb 25 WHITE SUPREMACIST... 5
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Feb 25 BIFF TRUMP the Movie 13
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC