Zip lines, lazy river coming to Jungle Island after Miami-Dade gives OK for sale
The planned revival of Jungle Island cleared its final political hurdle Tuesday, as Miami-Dade commissioners endorsed transferring a failed hiring program and unpaid county loans to the new owners of the lush tourist attraction located between downtown Miami and South Beach. Longtime owner Bern Levine and partners are selling the Jungle Island facilities and lease on Miami's waterfront land to a real estate fund in Aventura, ESJ Capital.
