What sort of college dorm can $155 million buy? UM students will find out.
The University of Miami plans to spend around $155 million on a major new dormitory complex on Lake Osceola, further cementing the institution's transition from a college with a majority of commuting students to a school increasingly centered around a traditional on-campus undergraduate experience. Construction of the elaborate 1,100-bed dorm would also carry side benefits for residents of surrounding Coral Gables by markedly easing auto traffic into and out of campus, long a sore point in the City Beautiful, UM and city officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry Pre...
|Fri
|Americano
|1
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|Fri
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|32
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Thu
|Brad
|4
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Jan 26
|jemma
|16
|Lamb scam
|Jan 24
|Quinn
|13
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 24
|Alternate News
|5
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|Jan 24
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC