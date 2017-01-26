What sort of college dorm can $155 mi...

What sort of college dorm can $155 million buy? UM students will find out.

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The University of Miami plans to spend around $155 million on a major new dormitory complex on Lake Osceola, further cementing the institution's transition from a college with a majority of commuting students to a school increasingly centered around a traditional on-campus undergraduate experience. Construction of the elaborate 1,100-bed dorm would also carry side benefits for residents of surrounding Coral Gables by markedly easing auto traffic into and out of campus, long a sore point in the City Beautiful, UM and city officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry Pre... Fri Americano 1
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? Fri ADAM THE MACHO LI... 32
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Thu Brad 4
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Jan 26 jemma 16
Lamb scam Jan 24 Quinn 13
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Jan 24 Alternate News 5
MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP ! Jan 24 Moishe Keisterbalm 5
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,736 • Total comments across all topics: 278,340,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC