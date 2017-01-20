Venezuelan familya s takeover bid of ...

Venezuelan familya s takeover bid of troubled Miami bank may be on the rocks

6 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Venezuela's wealthy Benacerraf family has allowed a $10 million agreement to buy Miami's Brickell Bank to expire, potentially snatching away a lifeline for the struggling financial institution. The agreement between the family, which owns Caracas-based 100% Banco, and Brickell Bank's Portugal-based parent company expired at the end of the year, bank officials confirmed.

