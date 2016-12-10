Us FMC approves Miami Marine Terminal conference agreement
An agreement between two marine terminal companies located at the Port of Miami went into force yesterday, permitting those parties to seek cooperation and commonality in both business and operating matters. The Federal Maritime Commission voted today not to prevent the "Miami Marine Terminal Conference Agreement" from taking effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|11
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|22 hr
|3 POSTS HERE
|1
|The ART of The DEAL !- Obama gets Rushmore - Tr...
|22 hr
|AMERICA TRUMPED
|1
|Sammy kamel
|23 hr
|Joe Camel
|3
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|23 hr
|Old Millennia Trump
|3
|Where is the boy
|Sat
|Chico312
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Sat
|Nobody
|10
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC