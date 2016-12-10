Us FMC approves Miami Marine Terminal...

Us FMC approves Miami Marine Terminal conference agreement

An agreement between two marine terminal companies located at the Port of Miami went into force yesterday, permitting those parties to seek cooperation and commonality in both business and operating matters. The Federal Maritime Commission voted today not to prevent the "Miami Marine Terminal Conference Agreement" from taking effect.

