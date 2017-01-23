Upzoning of East Little Havana scrapped as Miami planners go back to drawing board
Once seemingly on the fast-track to approval, controversial legislation designed to spur growth in East Little Havana has been scrapped amid concerns that it would gentrify the storied community and displace its predominantly poor, immigrant residents. During Thursday's meeting of the Miami Commission, city planners will nix plans to up-zone 32 blocks by withdrawing a proposal that first surfaced more than two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|3 hr
|Denmark Dick
|30
|Lamb scam
|Tue
|Quinn
|13
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Tue
|Alternate News
|5
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Tue
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|3
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|Tue
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|5
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Mon
|Anonymous
|15
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Patrick Omar McCa...
|203
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC