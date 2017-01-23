Upzoning of East Little Havana scrapp...

Upzoning of East Little Havana scrapped as Miami planners go back to drawing board

Read more: The Miami Herald

Once seemingly on the fast-track to approval, controversial legislation designed to spur growth in East Little Havana has been scrapped amid concerns that it would gentrify the storied community and displace its predominantly poor, immigrant residents. During Thursday's meeting of the Miami Commission, city planners will nix plans to up-zone 32 blocks by withdrawing a proposal that first surfaced more than two years ago.

Miami, FL

