UM student sues school over handling of rape allegations
Two and a half years after a fellow student accused him of rape, University of Miami graduate David Jia has filed a lawsuit against the student, the university and two former UM employees. In the lawsuit, filed last week in federal court, Jia argues that the rape allegations were false and that the university's investigation was "flawed and discriminatory," resulting in Jia being suspended for a semester.
