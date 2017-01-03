UM Student Accused of Rape Sues School, Says Allegations Were False
Fabricated rape allegations - the type where someone knowingly accuses another person of rape just to hurt them - are statistically rare. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center estimates that between 2 and 10 percent of sexual assault allegations are made up , and women's rights activists say the few high-profile fake accusations that exist discourage real survivors of sexual assault from reporting crimes.
