Trump-Putin bromance is the buzz for South Floridaa s Russians

The women at lunch are chatting in the typical Russian way, the best of friends sharing opinionated views, affectionately interrupting one another, laughing and lobbing gentle gibes across a table filled with bowls of borscht, plates of beef stroganoff and stacks of blini. But these older professional women aren't talking about shopping or the beaches or the latest gossip back in the rodina - the homeland - as they enjoy a sumptuous feast at Tatiana Restaurant, a popular gathering spot in Hallandale Beach for South Florida's large Russian A©migrA© community done up in the elegant czarist style with chandeliers, white lace hanging from rafters, fine china and silver.

