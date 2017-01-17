Trump Inauguration Watch Party at Versailles in Little Havana
From Washington D.C. to right here in Little Havana, Trump supporters in Miami came out for a watch party of his inauguration as 45th president of the United States. Members of Vigilia Mambisa, a human rights group of mostly Cuban American Republicans, came out to Versailles restaurant in Miami for a watch party of Donald Trump's inauguration.
