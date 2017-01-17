Trump Inauguration Watch Party at Ver...

Trump Inauguration Watch Party at Versailles in Little Havana

From Washington D.C. to right here in Little Havana, Trump supporters in Miami came out for a watch party of his inauguration as 45th president of the United States. Members of Vigilia Mambisa, a human rights group of mostly Cuban American Republicans, came out to Versailles restaurant in Miami for a watch party of Donald Trump's inauguration.

