Travelers rage at long lines after Customs computer outage at MIA
A multi-state U.S. Customs computer outage forced the Customs checkpoint at Miami International Airport to process travelers manually. That slowed the usual wait time, from a half hour to an hour during normal times, to several hours, causing hundreds of travelers to miss their connecting flights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|BigBill
|16
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|FEMALE BRAINS BIGGER
|526
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Guest
|91
|Review: Rainaway Roofing Corp. (May '14)
|22 hr
|ScamWatch
|56
|It's tasty
|Mon
|Six 333
|1
|Good food
|Mon
|Stupid topic
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Mon
|Anto544
|11
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC