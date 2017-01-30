Train traffic is about to get worse and ita s creating tension over Miami railroad crossings

As the developer of Miami's most luxurious shopping destination, Craig Robins is acutely aware of the landscape surrounding the Design District, a sprawling, meticulously designed complex of high-end boutique shops and restaurants. There's the interstate to the south, North Miami Avenue to the west, and to the east the Florida East Coast Railway - tracks that are about to get a whole lot busier this summer when All Aboard Florida begins running passenger trains from Orlando to downtown Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.