Train traffic is about to get worse and ita s creating tension over Miami railroad crossings
As the developer of Miami's most luxurious shopping destination, Craig Robins is acutely aware of the landscape surrounding the Design District, a sprawling, meticulously designed complex of high-end boutique shops and restaurants. There's the interstate to the south, North Miami Avenue to the west, and to the east the Florida East Coast Railway - tracks that are about to get a whole lot busier this summer when All Aboard Florida begins running passenger trains from Orlando to downtown Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to play "Horny Snuggle...
|Mon
|Conchita Cochina ...
|2
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Mon
|Blind Mans Bluff
|4
|Dirt on my boots
|Mon
|Enter Username
|1
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|Sun
|Chinky Poundmaker
|3
|Rio ATM devices
|Sun
|Brat
|1
|Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry Pre...
|Sat
|Moishe Kiesterbalm
|2
|Acewhole Ventura
|Sat
|Moishe Kiesterbalm
|11
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC