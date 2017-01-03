Tina's Sunset Fete honors beloved "Ke...

Tina's Sunset Fete honors beloved "Key Rat," helps those struggling with addiction

Those who were lucky enough to know Christina "Tina" Dailey from the start can attest to how obvious it was that she was someone special. Her vibrancy, sharp intellect, sense of humor, independence and unrelenting love of life made it even more shocking and surreal when she passed away in November 2014 from an overdose.

