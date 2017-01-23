Three new roadway projects to delay c...

Three new roadway projects to delay commutes in Hialeah, North Miami and expressways

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Workers this week will begin three new roadway projects that coupled with several ongoing projects will delay the commute this week in Hialeah, North Miami and on various expressways, avenues and streets throughout Miami-Dade County. In Hialeah, there will be nightly closures for two weeks along Red Road from just north of West 69th Place to West 74th Place for drainage work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/Bi teens in Florida 6 hr Anonymous 15
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) 12 hr Patrick Omar McCa... 203
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 15 hr Charlene Chan Gon... 27
MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP ! 15 hr WHO can it BE now 4
Lamb scam Sun Anonymous 12
News Miami teachers union joins protests of Trump ed... Sun Maltamon 4
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Sun Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,582 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC