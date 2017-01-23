Three new roadway projects to delay commutes in Hialeah, North Miami and expressways
Workers this week will begin three new roadway projects that coupled with several ongoing projects will delay the commute this week in Hialeah, North Miami and on various expressways, avenues and streets throughout Miami-Dade County. In Hialeah, there will be nightly closures for two weeks along Red Road from just north of West 69th Place to West 74th Place for drainage work.
