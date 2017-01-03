This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: N.O.R.E, Kiddo Marv, Billy Blue, and Others
When the clock struck 12:01 January 1, South Florida artists such as North Miami resident Billy Blue and Hialeah native Eskeerdo refused to wait a minute longer to drop off their latest creations. Kiddo Marv not only celebrated 2017 but also put on for Haitians all over the nation via his video dedicated to Haitian Independence Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only for handsome men :)
|1 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|2
|Corny
|1 hr
|Minnie Appolis Dr...
|2
|adam the macho lifeguard to star in new play
|1 hr
|Stormy Carl Weathers
|2
|Im super horny im latino from cuba (Sep '14)
|Thu
|LIFE GUARD REGISTRY
|9
|DNA FORENSICS Under Suspicion - NFG !
|Thu
|PROSECUTORIAL SCAMS
|1
|Married Cuban Men File Class Action Lawsuit Aga...
|Thu
|Bloody Bills Ande...
|3
|Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Conchita Conchino...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC