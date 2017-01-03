This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: N.O.R.E, ...

This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: N.O.R.E, Kiddo Marv, Billy Blue, and Others

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

When the clock struck 12:01 January 1, South Florida artists such as North Miami resident Billy Blue and Hialeah native Eskeerdo refused to wait a minute longer to drop off their latest creations. Kiddo Marv not only celebrated 2017 but also put on for Haitians all over the nation via his video dedicated to Haitian Independence Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Only for handsome men :) 1 hr Old Millennia Tramp 2
Corny 1 hr Minnie Appolis Dr... 2
adam the macho lifeguard to star in new play 1 hr Stormy Carl Weathers 2
Im super horny im latino from cuba (Sep '14) Thu LIFE GUARD REGISTRY 9
DNA FORENSICS Under Suspicion - NFG ! Thu PROSECUTORIAL SCAMS 1
Married Cuban Men File Class Action Lawsuit Aga... Thu Bloody Bills Ande... 3
Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15) Thu Conchita Conchino... 17
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,125 • Total comments across all topics: 277,661,665

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC