This trio took took in $2.3 million in illegal tax refunds. Theya re paying for it
The trio of Moscova, Obin and Muller pulled in over $2.3 million in tax refunds. You wouldn't want to go to them for tax advice, however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|10 hr
|Earl in KY Jelly
|13
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|12 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|2
|The Mabus mystery solved !!!! (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|Wall-Eyed Trump
|22
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Cuban
|202
|adam the macho lifeguard to star in new play
|Sun
|Desi Arnes Jr HUNG
|5
|Only for handsome men :)
|Jan 6
|Old Millennia Tramp
|2
|Corny
|Jan 6
|Minnie Appolis Dr...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC