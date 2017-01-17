This college donation is truly histor...

This college donation is truly historic. And ita s not just the artifacts involved

Published in 1486, the Ulm Ptolemy was the first atlas printed outside Italy, first atlas illustrated with woodcut maps, and the first Ptolemaic atlas to include maps considered modern. Donated to UM.

