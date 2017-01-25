The United States also denied refuge ...

The United States also denied refuge to Jews fleeing Hitler, fearing they might be Nazis

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Jewish refugees are denied landing in Cuba aboard the St. Louis in 1939. The United States is often described as "a nation of immigrants."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 15 hr Denmark Dick 30
Lamb scam Tue Quinn 13
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Tue Alternate News 5
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Tue Moishe Keisterbalm 3
MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP ! Tue Moishe Keisterbalm 5
Gay/Bi teens in Florida Mon Anonymous 15
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) Jan 23 Patrick Omar McCa... 203
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC