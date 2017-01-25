The United States also denied refuge to Jews fleeing Hitler, fearing they might be Nazis
Jewish refugees are denied landing in Cuba aboard the St. Louis in 1939. The United States is often described as "a nation of immigrants."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|15 hr
|Denmark Dick
|30
|Lamb scam
|Tue
|Quinn
|13
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Tue
|Alternate News
|5
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Tue
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|3
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|Tue
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|5
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Mon
|Anonymous
|15
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Jan 23
|Patrick Omar McCa...
|203
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC