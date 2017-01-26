The people who run this busy highway ...

The people who run this busy highway want some commuters to forget their cars

23 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Park-and-ride bus service is planned for West Miami-Dade commuters through a new station that is under construction at the Dolphins Expressway and the turnpike. The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, which runs five of the busiest toll roads in the county, has begun construction of a 12-bus bay station with more than 800 parking spaces for commuters.

