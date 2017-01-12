The Best Things to Do in Miami This W...

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Miami New Times

The next three days are filled with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

