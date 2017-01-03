Ten Wounded in Miami Shootings Over H...

Ten Wounded in Miami Shootings Over Holiday Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Last week, everyone from Miami city officials to Pitbull himself barraged residents with a simple plea: Try to celebrate the new year without firing your handguns around like Yosemite Sam. It's not clear how many people watched Pibtull's "One Bullet Kills the Party" promo and decided not to fete the new year with live ammunition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Rainaway Roofing Corp. (May '14) 48 min ScamWatch 56
Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15) 9 hr Earls Wife Cochin... 12
It's tasty 19 hr Six 333 1
Good food 19 hr Stupid topic 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida 20 hr Anto544 11
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) Mon Rob 524
The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T... Jan 1 3 POSTS HERE 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,655 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,816

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC