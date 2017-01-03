Study: Little Haiti Will Gentrify Faster Than Any South Florida Neighborhood in 2017
A little more than a year ago, activist Marleine Bastien stood outside on a clear December day, waving signs in front of the headquarters of Fanm Ayisyen nan The group was demanding one thing from the City of Miami: Slow the rapidly snowballing pace of gentrification in the historically working class Caribbean neighborhood. luxury apartment and entertainment complexes are in the works, and now, a study released today says that property values in Little Haiti will rise faster than those in any other South Florida neighborhood in 2017.
