South Miami to salute MLK at Black History Family Festival on Saturday, Jan. 28

South Miami will pay homage to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. at a Black History Family Festival 11 a.m. Saturday at Gibson-Bethel Community Center, 5800 SW 66th St. The free event features entertainment by Etana, Mojo Ike & Val Woods, Out Loud Artistry, Dedications Dance, Ife-Ile, D.J. Smoov, and Yak Yak of Coconut Grove. The South Miami Unity Parade precedes the festival.

