South Floridian on 'The Bachelor' has cast and fans talking
The ABC reality show is called "The Bachelor," but it might as well be called "The Corinne Show" for its 21st season. Corinne Olympios, 25, of Sunny Isles Beach, is one of the ladies looking for love with the show's hunky bachelor, Nick Viall.
