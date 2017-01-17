South Florida Rappers: Challenge Yourselves to Make a Difference on Your Block in 2017
Miami-Dade Superintendent of Schools Alberto Cavallo with Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell after making a major donation to Liberty City Optimist and Overtown Optimist. Musicians, their fans, schoolteachers, and even families in the suburbs have participated in posting their best responses to the #MannequinChallenge , spitting dope bars on the #SoGoneChallenge , and flexing every creative dance move possible for the #RunningManChallenge .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|6 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|4
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|6 hr
|Bruiser in Levittown
|15
|Worthless people yes you
|18 hr
|Rick grande
|7
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|20 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|MSNBC's Mariana Atentsio: Rich, Gorgeous, Famou...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Black Truth
|530
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Sun
|Samt32
|14
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC