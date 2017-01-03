South Florida brothers, LA producer l...

South Florida brothers, LA producer launch P ngalo, the a Netflix for Latinosa

13 hrs ago

Los Angeles TV producer Rich Hull and brothers Jorge Granier and Carlos Granier of South Florida, who founded PA3ngalo, a Spanish-language digital streaming subscription service. PA3ngalo is a Spanish-language digital streaming subscription service described as "Netflix for Latinos" by co-founder Jorge Granier of Key Biscayne.

Miami, FL

