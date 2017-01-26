Son Cubano to Open in Coral Gables Friday
Years ago, when New York's Meatpacking District was transitioning from a row of butchers to a trendy nightlife hub, Son Cubano was one of the pioneers in the neighborhood. The restaurant, which featured Latin beats, mojitos, and Cuban fare, was considered a colorful and exotic place for Manhattanites to fantasize about life in a tropical clime.
