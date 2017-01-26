She never sang for her famous parents. Now, Emily Estefan is finding her voice
Emily Estefan showcases a sophisticated jazz-oriented sound on her debut album, "Take Whatever You Want." Estefan is photographed at Crescent Moon Studios in Miami where she records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry Pre...
|5 hr
|Americano
|1
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|5 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|32
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|13 hr
|Brad
|4
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|20 hr
|jemma
|16
|Lamb scam
|Jan 24
|Quinn
|13
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 24
|Alternate News
|5
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|Jan 24
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC