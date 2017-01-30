Senior-level hires and promotions for the week of January 30, 2017
Joey Epstein has joined MBAF as a principal and will be based in the firm's Fort Lauderdale office. He will help expand the firm's business development efforts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
