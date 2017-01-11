Red-light camera law faces repeal this year

With crashes at intersections that have red-light cameras on the rise, lawmakers could repeal the state's red-light camera law entirely. An early step in what legislators will do about the controversial law took place Wednesday when House members who sit on the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee heard an overview of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles report that found crashes at intersections with red-light cameras rose 10 percent in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.