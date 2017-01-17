Rare historical artifacts to be put o...

Rare historical artifacts to be put on display in Miami

49 min ago

Thousands of rare maps, manuscripts and other artifacts are being donated to the University of Miami and Miami Dade College. The Miami Herald reports that real estate magnate Jay Kislak and his foundation are donating the items, including a 1493 letter from Christopher Columbus.

Miami, FL

