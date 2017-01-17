Rare historical artifacts to be put on display in Miami
Thousands of rare maps, manuscripts and other artifacts are being donated to the University of Miami and Miami Dade College. The Miami Herald reports that real estate magnate Jay Kislak and his foundation are donating the items, including a 1493 letter from Christopher Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|17 min
|Patrick Omar McCa...
|203
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|2 hr
|Charlene Chan Gon...
|27
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|2 hr
|WHO can it BE now
|4
|Lamb scam
|17 hr
|Anonymous
|12
|Miami teachers union joins protests of Trump ed...
|21 hr
|Maltamon
|4
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|Sun
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Why are Puerto Rican men so pathetic? (May '10)
|Sat
|Too real
|204
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC