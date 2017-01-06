Provost Thomas J. LeBlanc to become next president of George Washington University
Executive Vice President and Provost Thomas J. LeBlanc will leave the University of Miami to become president of George Washington University, starting Aug. 1. The announcement was made in a message from UM President Julio Frenk . "Tom has been a great partner and friend throughout my presidency, starting from his service as interim president prior to my arrival.
