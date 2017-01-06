Provost Thomas J. LeBlanc to become n...

Provost Thomas J. LeBlanc to become next president of George Washington University

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Miami Hurricane

Executive Vice President and Provost Thomas J. LeBlanc will leave the University of Miami to become president of George Washington University, starting Aug. 1. The announcement was made in a message from UM President Julio Frenk . "Tom has been a great partner and friend throughout my presidency, starting from his service as interim president prior to my arrival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Hurricane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/Bi teens in Florida 5 hr Earl in KY Jelly 13
TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX ! 7 hr LOCK HIM UP 2
The Mabus mystery solved !!!! (Nov '08) 7 hr Wall-Eyed Trump 22
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) Sun Cuban 202
adam the macho lifeguard to star in new play Sun Desi Arnes Jr HUNG 5
Only for handsome men :) Jan 6 Old Millennia Tramp 2
Corny Jan 6 Minnie Appolis Dr... 2
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,825 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC